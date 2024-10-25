Rishi Singh's Crucial Goal Secures Win for India in AFC U17 Qualifiers
Rishi Singh's goal in the 44th minute secured India's 1-0 victory over Turkmenistan in the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers. This victory marks India's second consecutive win, having earlier defeated Brunei Darussalam 13-0. India is set to face hosts Thailand in their final group match.
Rishi Singh proved to be the hero for India, scoring the only goal in their match against Turkmenistan at the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers. Singh's first-half strike in the 44th minute was enough to secure the narrow victory.
This win comes on the heels of India's dominating 13-0 triumph over Brunei Darussalam, indicating their formidable form in the qualifiers. India now stands with six points from two matches.
As the team prepares to face hosts Thailand on Sunday, they aim to maintain their winning streak and secure a spot in the next round. The match held in Chonburi Stadium witnessed India's aggressive attack strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
