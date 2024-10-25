Left Menu

Bottas Eyes Return to Mercedes Amid Potential Sauber Departure

Valtteri Bottas is considering a reserve role at Mercedes if dropped by Sauber, which will become an Audi team. The Finnish driver, who won 10 races with Mercedes, is focused on remaining a race driver but explores options with no contract signed yet. Decisions are expected soon.

Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas is contemplating a return to the Mercedes Formula One team as a reserve driver if Sauber, set to transform into the Audi team, releases him at the end of the season. Bottas, 35, achieved 10 grand prix victories with Mercedes between 2017 and 2021, collaborating closely with Lewis Hamilton during that period. He transitioned to the Ferrari-powered Sauber team in 2022.

Speaking at the Mexican Grand Prix, Bottas affirmed, "Firstly, the priority is to stay as a race driver -- that is what I want, and that is what we are pushing for." He acknowledged that with no agreements finalized and the season winding down, he is assessing all possibilities, including a Mercedes family return, among other opportunities.

According to Sauber boss Mattia Binotto, a decision regarding the last opening on the 2025 starting grid is anticipated by mid-November. Meanwhile, Mercedes, which supplies engines to teams like Williams and McLaren, is expected to power Renault-owned Alpine vehicles from 2026 when Renault ceases its power unit production. Aston Martin will transition to Honda engines next year, leaving Mercedes behind.

