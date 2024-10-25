Glenn Maxwell's Bumpy Ride: A Golf Cart Tale and World Cup Triumph

Australian cricket sensation Glenn Maxwell opened up about a bizarre golfing accident that barred him from participating in a crucial ODI World Cup match against England last year. During the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 held in India, Maxwell missed out on crucial action during Australia's fixture against their traditional rivals.

Maxwell, riding on the back of a golf cart driven by Mitchell Marsh under dim skies at the Kalhaar Blues and Greens Golf Club in Ahmedabad, unexpectedly lost his grip. The mishap led to a concussion and facial bruises. Though recalling this incident in his upcoming memoir 'The Showman', Maxwell bore no one's blame but acknowledged his own lack of attention.

Maxwell, missing the game due to strict concussion protocols by Cricket Australia, watched his team triumph over England by 33 runs. Bouncing back, Maxwell returned fiercely against Afghanistan, scoring an unbeaten 201, which many tout as the finest innings in ODI World Cup history, eventually steering Australia to another World Cup title, their sixth thus far.

