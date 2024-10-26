Pakistan's offspinner Sajid Khan crafted an intriguing strategy to unsettle England during the third Test in Rawalpindi, leveraging both his wit and bilingual skills. From quirky body language like twirling his moustache to new psychological games, Sajid's tactics included communicating clearly in Urdu to mentally disrupt England's bowlers.

While Sajid's bowling is often attributed to his spin techniques, his impact with the bat proved more strategic. In the 86th over, he conspired with vice-captain Saud Shakeel through loud discussions intended to mislead Pakistan-origin spinners Rehan Ahmed and Shoaib Bashir into expecting a single run, thus persuading them to alter their field placements.

Sajid capitalized on their altered stance by executing powerful shots over midwicket. His aggressive innings, yielding an unbeaten 48 from 48 balls, propelled Pakistan to a total of 344. Despite Rehan Ahmed's smile-laden rebuttal dismissing Sajid's claims of deception, Sajid's skilled play underscored his tactical prowess.

