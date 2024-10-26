England's Stokes Reflects on Crushing Test Series Loss to Spin-Heavy Pakistan
England captain Ben Stokes expressed no complaints about losing the Test series 2-1 to Pakistan. The series, played on dry spin wickets engineered by Pakistan, exposed England’s struggles. Ultimately, Pakistan utilized the conditions better, claiming their first home series win since 2021.
England captain Ben Stokes had no complaints following the 2-1 series defeat to Pakistan, who expertly utilized engineered spin-friendly conditions.
The series, concluding at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, marked Pakistan's first home series win since 2021, as the hosts capitalized on cleverly curated pitches to tilt the odds in their favor.
Despite England's strong start, the decision by Pakistan to select spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, who claimed 39 of the 40 wickets in the last two Tests, proved decisive in their victory.
