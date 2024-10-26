England's Stokes Reflects on Crushing Test Series Loss to Spin-Heavy Pakistan

England captain Ben Stokes had no complaints following the 2-1 series defeat to Pakistan, who expertly utilized engineered spin-friendly conditions.

The series, concluding at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, marked Pakistan's first home series win since 2021, as the hosts capitalized on cleverly curated pitches to tilt the odds in their favor.

Despite England's strong start, the decision by Pakistan to select spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, who claimed 39 of the 40 wickets in the last two Tests, proved decisive in their victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)