New Zealand Ends India's Home Test Streak

In a surprising turn of events, New Zealand's cricket team achieved a historic victory against India, marking India's first home Test series defeat in over a decade. The match, held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, saw New Zealand winning by 113 runs, leading the series 2-0 with one match remaining.

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, expressed disappointment at the loss but credited New Zealand for their superior execution and strategy. New Zealand's performance, particularly by players Tom Latham, Devon Conway, and Rachin Ravindra, dismantled India's longstanding winning streak at home, which had lasted since 2012.

Despite efforts from players like Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar, India could not overcome New Zealand's initial lead. New Zealand's Mitchell Santner emerged as the standout player with a total of 13 wickets, contributing significantly to their historic series win. India faces a daunting challenge as they prepare for the final Test in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)