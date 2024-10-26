Left Menu

India Clinches Bronze in Nail-Biting Sultan of Johor Cup Shootout

Goalkeeper Bikramjit Singh's exceptional performance was pivotal in helping India secure a bronze medal in the Sultan of Johor Cup by outlasting New Zealand 3-2 in a thrilling shootout. Dilraj Singh and Manmeet Singh scored in regulation time, but Bikramjit's three saves were crucial in the final shootout.

Bikramjit Singh emerged as the hero by leading India to a bronze medal victory in the Sultan of Johor Cup after defeating New Zealand in a thrilling shootout that ended 3-2. His composure was instrumental in the success.

After a 2-2 stalemate during regulation play, Gurjot Singh, Manmeet Singh, and Sourabh Anand Kushwaha converted their penalties with precision. Bikramjit Singh stood out by saving three crucial attempts, cementing India's win against New Zealand.

The match was initially dominated by India, with early goals from Dilraj Singh and Manmeet Singh. However, New Zealand retaliated in the final quarter, forcing a shootout. Bikramjit's stellar saves ultimately guided the team to a triumphant bronze finish.

