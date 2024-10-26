Odisha FC's Lobera Returns to Face Mumbai Challenge
Odisha FC seeks to break its away losing streak as they face Mumbai City FC. Sergio Lobera returns to Mumbai, this time with Odisha. Mumbai City hopes to extend their unbeaten streak against Odisha, buoyed by recent form and home advantage. Key players include Bipin Singh and Hugo Boumous.
Odisha FC is set to tackle their away game challenges against Mumbai City FC in the ISL on Sunday. Marking a notable fixture, the clash sees former Mumbai head coach Sergio Lobera returning, this time leading Odisha FC.
Lobera, a celebrated figure among the West Coast Brigade for his successful tenure at Mumbai, aims to enhance Odisha's defensive play. His team has allowed two-plus goals in the last four away matches, highlighting defensive improvements as a key focus as they brace for Mumbai's relentless attack.
Mumbai City FC, after a morale-boosting victory over FC Goa, looks to extend their dominance against Odisha. The Islanders have consistently outscored Odisha in past meetings and will be eyeing another win with star players like Bipin Singh and recent addition Nikos Karelis.
