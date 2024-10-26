Left Menu

NorthEast United FC Triumphs in Historic 5-0 ISL Victory

NorthEast United FC achieved a historic victory against Jamshedpur FC, winning 5-0 in the Indian Super League. The match saw NorthEast's Alaaeddine Ajaraie and rising star Parthib Gogoi make significant contributions, with the home team taking control after a red card for Jamshedpur's Stephen Eze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-10-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 19:55 IST
NorthEast United FC Triumphs in Historic 5-0 ISL Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling display of football, NorthEast United FC celebrated a historic 5-0 win over Jamshedpur FC, witnessed by an enthusiastic home crowd on Saturday in the Indian Super League.

This victory marks the Highlanders' biggest win in ISL history, highlighted by stellar performances from Alaaeddine Ajaraie and Parthib Gogoi, who shone on the pitch.

The game's momentum shifted drastically after Jamshedpur's defender Stephen Eze received a second yellow card, leaving his team to fend with ten men—a challenge too great as NorthEast capitalized spectacularly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024