NorthEast United FC Triumphs in Historic 5-0 ISL Victory
NorthEast United FC achieved a historic victory against Jamshedpur FC, winning 5-0 in the Indian Super League. The match saw NorthEast's Alaaeddine Ajaraie and rising star Parthib Gogoi make significant contributions, with the home team taking control after a red card for Jamshedpur's Stephen Eze.
In a thrilling display of football, NorthEast United FC celebrated a historic 5-0 win over Jamshedpur FC, witnessed by an enthusiastic home crowd on Saturday in the Indian Super League.
This victory marks the Highlanders' biggest win in ISL history, highlighted by stellar performances from Alaaeddine Ajaraie and Parthib Gogoi, who shone on the pitch.
The game's momentum shifted drastically after Jamshedpur's defender Stephen Eze received a second yellow card, leaving his team to fend with ten men—a challenge too great as NorthEast capitalized spectacularly.
