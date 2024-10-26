Pakistan's Historic Triumph: Rawalpindi Rewrite
Pakistan clinched a momentous 2-1 Test series victory over England, led by fresh talent. England's captain Ben Stokes acknowledges the strength of his squad, emphasizing a strong top-six lineup. The team now anticipates a challenging series in New Zealand for their next cricket endeavor.
In a landmark event in Rawalpindi, Pakistan secured a monumental 2-1 series victory against England, with their revamped squad decisively defeating the visitors by nine wickets in the third Test. This historic win not only rewrote records but also altered the dynamics of the series.
Ben Stokes, captain of the Three Lions, acknowledged Pakistan's impressive performance, commending their unknown yet formidable lineup that rose to the occasion against seasoned competitors. Stokes affirmed his faith in his team's composition, highlighting that the current squad features the finest players from England.
The team is now on the brink of traveling to New Zealand for a new series offering distinct challenges. Stokes reiterated his belief in the top-six players of the squad, while also recognizing that some players will have the chance to shine based on their performances in the upcoming matches.
