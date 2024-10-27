Left Menu

Sports Highlights: Dodgers' Parade Hopes, Cowboys' Cook Activation, and More

The latest sports news includes the Dodgers' hopes for a trophy parade, Dalvin Cook's debut with the Cowboys, and ATP and NHL results. The journalistic roundup also covers Williams exit from the Aces, early celebrations for Utah Olympians, and dramatic victories across MLB, NBA, soccer, and UFC.

Sports Highlights: Dodgers' Parade Hopes, Cowboys' Cook Activation, and More
The Dodgers' fans eagerly anticipate a parade after their first World Series win in 2020 was overshadowed by COVID-19. With Ohtani spearheading the team, the Los Angeles hopefuls believe this would mark their long-awaited celebration.

The Cowboys will see Dalvin Cook in action against the 49ers. Coach McCarthy confirmed the activation from the practice squad, presenting a significant boost with the four-time Pro Bowl selection joining the squad.

Big wins continue in ATP and NHL scenes as Ben Shelton takes a place in the Basel Finals and the Vegas Golden Knights rally against the Ottawa Senators. Meanwhile, notable exits and revitalizing wins across other sports mark a dynamic weekend.

