Sports Highlights: Dodgers' Parade Hopes, Cowboys' Cook Activation, and More

The Dodgers' fans eagerly anticipate a parade after their first World Series win in 2020 was overshadowed by COVID-19. With Ohtani spearheading the team, the Los Angeles hopefuls believe this would mark their long-awaited celebration.

The Cowboys will see Dalvin Cook in action against the 49ers. Coach McCarthy confirmed the activation from the practice squad, presenting a significant boost with the four-time Pro Bowl selection joining the squad.

Big wins continue in ATP and NHL scenes as Ben Shelton takes a place in the Basel Finals and the Vegas Golden Knights rally against the Ottawa Senators. Meanwhile, notable exits and revitalizing wins across other sports mark a dynamic weekend.

