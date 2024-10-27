India Triumphs at European Chess Club and FIDE Olympiad 2024
Vidit Gujarathi wins silver at European Chess Club while Team Novy Bor claims gold, and India excels at FIDE Chess Olympiad in Budapest, winning gold in both men's and women's events. USA and Kazakhstan also perform well in respective competitions.
Vidit Gujarathi, a distinguished chess grandmaster, clinched a silver medal on the top board as Team Novy Bor soared to victory, securing the prestigious gold medal at the European Chess Club 2024. The triumphant team featured notable players like India's Pentala Harikrishna and Germany's Vincent Keymer alongside stars like David Navara, Thai Dai Van Nguyen, and Nils Grandelius.
The recent FIDE Chess Olympiad in Budapest witnessed India's outstanding performance, bringing home gold in both the men's and women's categories. The USA took second place in the men's segment, earning bronze in the women's contest, while Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan rounded off the podium in men's and women's events, respectively.
India's men's squad, powered by D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi's decisive victories, overpowered Slovenia to achieve a 3.5-0.5 triumph in the final round, earning them the esteemed gold medal. Praggnanandhaa contributed with a win, while Vidit Gujarathi played to a draw, solidifying India's dominant performance in the championship.
