Left Menu

India Triumphs at European Chess Club and FIDE Olympiad 2024

Vidit Gujarathi wins silver at European Chess Club while Team Novy Bor claims gold, and India excels at FIDE Chess Olympiad in Budapest, winning gold in both men's and women's events. USA and Kazakhstan also perform well in respective competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 11:31 IST
India Triumphs at European Chess Club and FIDE Olympiad 2024
Vidit Gujarathi (Photo- European Chess Club Union). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Vidit Gujarathi, a distinguished chess grandmaster, clinched a silver medal on the top board as Team Novy Bor soared to victory, securing the prestigious gold medal at the European Chess Club 2024. The triumphant team featured notable players like India's Pentala Harikrishna and Germany's Vincent Keymer alongside stars like David Navara, Thai Dai Van Nguyen, and Nils Grandelius.

The recent FIDE Chess Olympiad in Budapest witnessed India's outstanding performance, bringing home gold in both the men's and women's categories. The USA took second place in the men's segment, earning bronze in the women's contest, while Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan rounded off the podium in men's and women's events, respectively.

India's men's squad, powered by D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi's decisive victories, overpowered Slovenia to achieve a 3.5-0.5 triumph in the final round, earning them the esteemed gold medal. Praggnanandhaa contributed with a win, while Vidit Gujarathi played to a draw, solidifying India's dominant performance in the championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024