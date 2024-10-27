Run for Health: Haryana's Marathon Movement

On Sunday, the Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, encouraged the youth to lead healthier lives by participating in a marathon in Panipat, emphasizing the importance of avoiding drugs.

Saini highlighted that such marathons not only foster personal health but also contribute to the state's development by encouraging a healthier population.

Thousands, including youth, women, and children, participated in the marathon, which was organized in three categories: 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km, promoting sportsmanship and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)