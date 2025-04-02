Karnataka's Promise: Combatting Cybercrime and Drugs for a Safer Future

In a pointed address at the Police Flag Day celebration, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tied the state's law and order situation to essential economic indicators like investment and job creation. He emphasized the critical role of the police in sustaining a secure environment, vital for economic development.

Siddaramaiah urged the police to strengthen their resolve against rising cybercrime, advocating for the use of advanced technology. He also stressed the need to eradicate drug networks, envisioning a drug-free Karnataka, and called for a vow to achieve this ambitious goal.

While assuring the police force of government support in fulfilling their demands, he issued a stern warning against negligence, urging more effective management of policing systems. The event saw the presence of key figures including Home Minister G Parameshwara and State DGP Alok Mohan.

