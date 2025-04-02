Left Menu

Karnataka's Promise: Combatting Cybercrime and Drugs for a Safer Future

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah linked law and order to investment and job creation at a Police Flag Day event. He urged police to combat cybercrime and eradicate drug networks for a safer state. He emphasized collective efforts and government support while ensuring strict duty adherence by the police force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:05 IST
Karnataka's Promise: Combatting Cybercrime and Drugs for a Safer Future
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed address at the Police Flag Day celebration, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tied the state's law and order situation to essential economic indicators like investment and job creation. He emphasized the critical role of the police in sustaining a secure environment, vital for economic development.

Siddaramaiah urged the police to strengthen their resolve against rising cybercrime, advocating for the use of advanced technology. He also stressed the need to eradicate drug networks, envisioning a drug-free Karnataka, and called for a vow to achieve this ambitious goal.

While assuring the police force of government support in fulfilling their demands, he issued a stern warning against negligence, urging more effective management of policing systems. The event saw the presence of key figures including Home Minister G Parameshwara and State DGP Alok Mohan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025