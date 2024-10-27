Left Menu

Olga Danilovic's Triumph at Guangzhou Open

Olga Danilovic defeated Caroline Dolehide 6-3, 6-1 to win the Guangzhou Open, marking her first title of the season. In her debut hardcourt final, Danilovic overcame minor setbacks and secured victory with powerful play, adding to her previous clay court win in Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 15:07 IST
Olga Danilovic claimed her first trophy of the season, overpowering American qualifier Caroline Dolehide 6-3, 6-1 at the Guangzhou Open final. This triumph forms her second career win, following the Moscow clay victory six years ago.

Ranked 86th globally, Danilovic made a strategic break during the fifth game of the first set and, despite Dolehide's late resurgence, maintained her grip in her first hardcourt final.

The 23-year-old Serb regrouped after an early second-set distraction, leveraging Dolehide's errors for a decisive double break. She sealed the contest with a forehand winner and a commanding serve on her third match point.

