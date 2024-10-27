Olga Danilovic's Triumph at Guangzhou Open

Olga Danilovic claimed her first trophy of the season, overpowering American qualifier Caroline Dolehide 6-3, 6-1 at the Guangzhou Open final. This triumph forms her second career win, following the Moscow clay victory six years ago.

Ranked 86th globally, Danilovic made a strategic break during the fifth game of the first set and, despite Dolehide's late resurgence, maintained her grip in her first hardcourt final.

The 23-year-old Serb regrouped after an early second-set distraction, leveraging Dolehide's errors for a decisive double break. She sealed the contest with a forehand winner and a commanding serve on her third match point.

