Modi Honored with Sri Lanka's Highest Civilian Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded the 'Mithra Vibhushana', Sri Lanka's highest civilian award, by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake for strengthening bilateral ties. The award ceremony was held at the presidential secretariat in Colombo, celebrating shared cultural heritage and cooperation between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 05-04-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 13:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a significant ceremony at Colombo's presidential secretariat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the prestigious 'Mithra Vibhushana' award, Sri Lanka's highest civilian accolade. Awarded by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the honor recognizes Modi's efforts in reinforcing bilateral relations between the neighboring nations.

This award, instituted back in 2008 by then-President Mahinda Rajapaksa, highlights not just diplomatic achievements but also shared cultural values. Modi expressed that the award is an honor for the 1.4 billion citizens of India, emphasizing the bond shared between the two countries.

The medal awarded is a silver piece adorned with nine Sri Lankan gems and symbols representing shared histories, such as the Dharma Chakra, reflecting the Buddhist heritage of both nations. Modi's visit to Colombo comes following his attendance at the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok, underscoring his focus on regional collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

