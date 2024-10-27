Qinwen Zheng Triumphs at Toray Pan Pacific Open

Chinese tennis star Qinwen Zheng clinched the Toray Pan Pacific Open title on Sunday, overcoming American opponent Sofia Kenin with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory. This win secures her spot in the prestigious WTA Finals next month.

Ranked seventh in the world, Zheng showcased exceptional skill, firing 16 aces and only facing one break point during the intense match held in Tokyo. The 22-year-old continues her remarkable season, notching her third title and first on hardcourt since 2022.

Sofia Kenin, despite one of her strongest performances this year, faced challenges following injuries that dropped her ranking from world No. 4 in 2020 to 155. The WTA Finals will commence on November 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

