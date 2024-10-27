Rizwan Takes the Helm: New Era for Pakistan's White-Ball Cricket

Muhammad Rizwan has been appointed as Pakistan's new ODI and T20 captain, taking over leadership roles from Babar Azam. The announcement precedes Pakistan's white-ball tours to Australia and Zimbabwe starting November 4, with Salman Ali Agha stepping in as vice-captain.

In a strategic move to refresh the squad, several new players will join the team, with some senior members being excluded. Agha will lead the T20 side in Zimbabwe, allowing Rizwan a break under a workload management plan set by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

While Babar and other key players like Shaheen Shah Afridi have been rested for the Zimbabwe series, they will rejoin the team for the Australian leg of the tour. The PCB is focusing on expanding the player pool as part of their broader strategy ahead of major tournaments. The selectors emphasized the need to inject fresh talent, with Rizwan keenly involved in this transitional phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)