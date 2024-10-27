Rizwan Takes the Helm: New Era for Pakistan's White-Ball Cricket
Muhammad Rizwan was appointed Pakistan's ODI and T20 captain, stepping in for Babar Azam. Salman Ali Agha will serve as vice-captain and will lead the T20 team in Zimbabwe. The squads for tours to Australia and Zimbabwe were announced, marking a shift towards nurturing new talent in the team.
Muhammad Rizwan has been appointed as Pakistan's new ODI and T20 captain, taking over leadership roles from Babar Azam. The announcement precedes Pakistan's white-ball tours to Australia and Zimbabwe starting November 4, with Salman Ali Agha stepping in as vice-captain.
In a strategic move to refresh the squad, several new players will join the team, with some senior members being excluded. Agha will lead the T20 side in Zimbabwe, allowing Rizwan a break under a workload management plan set by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
While Babar and other key players like Shaheen Shah Afridi have been rested for the Zimbabwe series, they will rejoin the team for the Australian leg of the tour. The PCB is focusing on expanding the player pool as part of their broader strategy ahead of major tournaments. The selectors emphasized the need to inject fresh talent, with Rizwan keenly involved in this transitional phase.
