Haryana Runs Towards a Healthier Tomorrow: Chief Minister Leads Marathon Initiative

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurates a marathon in Panipat, promoting a healthy lifestyle and discouraging drug use. Celebrating youth talent, the event forms part of the Haryana Uday programme, highlighting the state's commitment to fitness, public welfare, and community engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-10-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 19:17 IST
The Haryana Uday programme saw a vibrant marathon flagged off by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Panipat on Sunday. Addressing the youth, he urged them to embrace a healthy lifestyle, emphasizing the significance of staying fit and steering clear of drugs for individuals and societal progress.

The event attracted thousands of participants from various walks of life, including school students, young athletes, and senior citizens. The marathon was conducted over three distances: 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km, reinforcing the Prime Minister's Fit India Movement through active participation from attendees.

Saini celebrated the state's youth, applauding their national and international achievements, while advocating for fitness as integral to daily life. The marathon, part of a broader state initiative, aims to promote public health and foster community engagement through events like sports competitions, raahgiri, and de-addiction initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

