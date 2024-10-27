Haryana Runs Towards a Healthier Tomorrow: Chief Minister Leads Marathon Initiative

The Haryana Uday programme saw a vibrant marathon flagged off by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Panipat on Sunday. Addressing the youth, he urged them to embrace a healthy lifestyle, emphasizing the significance of staying fit and steering clear of drugs for individuals and societal progress.

The event attracted thousands of participants from various walks of life, including school students, young athletes, and senior citizens. The marathon was conducted over three distances: 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km, reinforcing the Prime Minister's Fit India Movement through active participation from attendees.

Saini celebrated the state's youth, applauding their national and international achievements, while advocating for fitness as integral to daily life. The marathon, part of a broader state initiative, aims to promote public health and foster community engagement through events like sports competitions, raahgiri, and de-addiction initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)