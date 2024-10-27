Left Menu

Vaughan Criticizes England's Test Series Lineup, Advocates Bairstow's Return

Michael Vaughan criticizes England's batting choices post-Pakistan Test series defeat, particularly questioning Ollie Pope's suitability for the No. 3 spot. He argues for Jonny Bairstow's return, suggesting a reshuffle with Ben Stokes at No. 3 could bolster England's lineup against future contenders like Australia.

Jonny Bairstow (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has expressed concerns over Jonny Bairstow's omission following England's Test series loss to Pakistan. Vaughan highlighted the team's batting struggles in the final two Tests, especially against spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, contrasting with their success on a flatter pitch in the series opener.

Particular attention has been drawn to vice-captain Ollie Pope, who managed a mere 55 runs across five innings, sparking criticism. Vaughan argues Pope's inconsistency and temperament issues make him unsuitable for the No. 3 position, a role demanding stability and composure – traits Pope appears to lack.

Vaughan argues that Australia and India would benefit from Pope batting third, as early dismissals of openers could expose Joe Root sooner. He further suggests Bairstow be considered for a return, proposing that with Ben Stokes at No. 3, Bairstow or another would strengthen the middle order against teams like Australia, limiting Nathan Lyon's impact.

