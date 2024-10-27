Thrilling Clash: Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC Share Spoils in Intense ISL Draw
Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC ended their ISL clash in a 1-1 draw, marked by an exciting start and end. Goals from Roy Krishna and Nikolaos Karelis ensured both teams earned a point. The match saw tactical battles, notable performances, and a red card challenge for Odisha, concluding an intense game.
- Country:
- India
In a keenly contested ISL encounter, Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC battled to a 1-1 draw on Sunday. The match, held at a lively stadium, kept fans on edge with its fast-paced action and strategic play.
The game kicked off with Odisha's Roy Krishna seizing an early opportunity in the 14th minute, capitalizing on a defensive lapse by goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa. Mumbai swiftly retaliated, with Nikolaos Karelis finishing a seamless play orchestrated by Lallianzuala Chhangte in the 23rd minute.
The second half featured standout saves by former Mumbai star Amrinder Singh and fervent offensive efforts. A red card to Ahmed Jahouh in the 80th minute intensified the challenge for the Juggernauts, yet they managed to hold off the home side, securing a stalemate.
(With inputs from agencies.)