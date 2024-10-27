Thrilling Clash: Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC Share Spoils in Intense ISL Draw

In a keenly contested ISL encounter, Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC battled to a 1-1 draw on Sunday. The match, held at a lively stadium, kept fans on edge with its fast-paced action and strategic play.

The game kicked off with Odisha's Roy Krishna seizing an early opportunity in the 14th minute, capitalizing on a defensive lapse by goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa. Mumbai swiftly retaliated, with Nikolaos Karelis finishing a seamless play orchestrated by Lallianzuala Chhangte in the 23rd minute.

The second half featured standout saves by former Mumbai star Amrinder Singh and fervent offensive efforts. A red card to Ahmed Jahouh in the 80th minute intensified the challenge for the Juggernauts, yet they managed to hold off the home side, securing a stalemate.

(With inputs from agencies.)