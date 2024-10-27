USA Cricket Axes Head Coach Stuart Law on Eve of Crucial Campaign
Stuart Law was abruptly dismissed as USA Cricket's head coach, just before the national team's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 campaign. Despite leading the team to historic victories, Law's tenure was short-lived, ending in controversial fashion after only seven months.
In a surprising move, USA Cricket has parted ways with Stuart Law, removing him from his role as head coach just one day ahead of the highly anticipated ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 campaign. The decision raises eyebrows given Law's recent successes with the team.
Law, whose coaching stint began in April, led the U.S. squad to unprecedented achievements, including advancing to the T20 World Cup Super-Eights stage for the first time. Notably, the team co-hosted the tournament with the West Indies and secured important victories over Bangladesh, Canada, and Pakistan.
Despite the successful run, USA Cricket Chair Venu Pisike remarked on the difficulty of the decision but extended gratitude for Law's contributions during his time with the team. Currently, the USA holds a promising second place in the Cricket World Cup League 2 standings, striving for a 2027 ODI World Cup spot.
