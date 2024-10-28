Salah's Heroics Save Liverpool as Arsenal, Chelsea, and Man United Face Mixed Fortunes

In a dramatic clash at Emirates Stadium, Mohamed Salah's late equalizer ensured Liverpool salvaged a 2-2 draw against Arsenal on Sunday. Despite the draw, the Reds inched to just one point shy of the top of the Premier League table. Arsenal took an early lead through Bukayo Saka's ninth-minute strike, but Liverpool fought back with Virgil van Dijk's equalizer in the 18th minute.

Arsenal regained the advantage just before halftime, with Mikel Merino delivering a commanding header in the 43rd minute. Yet, Salah's 81st-minute strike rescued a point for Liverpool, leaving the Reds with seven wins, one loss, and one draw, totalling 22 points and keeping them in second place. Meanwhile, Arsenal occupies the third position after accumulating 18 points from five wins, three draws, and a single loss.

Over at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea's unpredictable season witnessed a rare highlight as they triumphed over Newcastle United 2-1. The Blues took the lead in the 18th minute through Nicolas Jackson, capitalizing on a precise pass from Cole Palmer. Although Newcastle equalized in the 32nd minute with a goal from Alexander Isak, Cole Palmer struck again in the 47th minute to seal Chelsea's fifth victory, raising them to fifth in the standings with 17 points. Newcastle, with 12 points, sits at the 12th spot.

Elsewhere, Manchester United's woes continued with a 1-2 loss to West Ham United at The London Stadium. United looked to have salvaged a point with Casemiro's 81st-minute goal, but a controversial penalty in the dying minutes, converted by Jarrod Bowen, condemned them to another defeat. The loss drops United to 14th position, sharing 11 points with West Ham who are just one place above them.

(With inputs from agencies.)