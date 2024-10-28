Gary Kirsten Resigns as Pakistan Cricket Coach Ahead of Australia Tour

Gary Kirsten, former South African cricketer, has resigned from his position as the head coach of Pakistan's men's ODI and T20I teams, just six months into his tenure. His departure comes as a surprise, occurring only a week before Pakistan is set to begin its white-ball tour of Australia.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had appointed Kirsten to the role on a two-year contract in April 2024, but will now see Test coach Jason Gillespie filling in for him during the upcoming series. The tour, beginning November 4, consists of three ODIs and three T20Is against Australia.

Gillespie, who joined the Pakistan team as the Test coach at the same time as Kirsten, recently achieved a historic Test series victory over England, marking Pakistan's first home series win against them since 2021. Kirsten's most significant challenge during his stint was the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, where Pakistan was knocked out early. The squad is preparing for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, which Pakistan will host for the first time in three decades. After Australia, Pakistan will head to Zimbabwe for another series.

