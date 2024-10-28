Salima Tete Leads India's Charge in Asian Champions Trophy

Salima Tete will helm the Indian women's hockey team as captain for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy, set to take place from November 11 to 20 at Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar.

Assisting her in leadership is Navneet Kaur, serving as vice-captain, as they embark on a formidable challenge against five international teams, including the reigning Olympic silver-medallists, China.

India, last year's champions, will commence their campaign on November 11 against Malaysia, with a robust squad balancing seasoned players and promising newcomers. Tete expressed immense pride in leading the team with a clear aim to retain their title.

(With inputs from agencies.)