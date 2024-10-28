Left Menu

Salima Tete Leads India's Charge in Asian Champions Trophy

Salima Tete has been appointed captain of the Indian women's hockey team for the Asian Champions Trophy, with Navneet Kaur as vice-captain. The team faces fierce competition from five other nations as they aim to defend their title at the event in Rajgir, Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 14:24 IST
Salima Tete will helm the Indian women's hockey team as captain for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy, set to take place from November 11 to 20 at Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar.

Assisting her in leadership is Navneet Kaur, serving as vice-captain, as they embark on a formidable challenge against five international teams, including the reigning Olympic silver-medallists, China.

India, last year's champions, will commence their campaign on November 11 against Malaysia, with a robust squad balancing seasoned players and promising newcomers. Tete expressed immense pride in leading the team with a clear aim to retain their title.

