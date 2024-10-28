Left Menu

Pope Francis Faces Uncertainty Post-Synod

Following a high-stakes Vatican summit on the Church's future, Pope Francis, now at the helm for over 11 years, faces pressure over a lack of major reforms. Despite his efforts, the summit fell short of demands for significant changes regarding women's roles and the church's stance on LGBTQ Catholics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:52 IST
Pope Francis is under scrutiny after a Vatican summit on the Catholic Church concluded without significant reforms. The 11-year papacy of the aging pontiff is now questioned as the event failed to deliver on crucial issues like women's roles.

Despite efforts, the final text stops short of ordaining women as clergy, creating disappointment among Catholics seeking change. The absence of LGBTQ issues in the document adds further dismay.

Pope Francis continues to promote dialogue, but his advancing age and periodic health issues raise questions about his ability to push forward decisive change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

