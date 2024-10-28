Pope Francis Faces Uncertainty Post-Synod

Pope Francis is under scrutiny after a Vatican summit on the Catholic Church concluded without significant reforms. The 11-year papacy of the aging pontiff is now questioned as the event failed to deliver on crucial issues like women's roles.

Despite efforts, the final text stops short of ordaining women as clergy, creating disappointment among Catholics seeking change. The absence of LGBTQ issues in the document adds further dismay.

Pope Francis continues to promote dialogue, but his advancing age and periodic health issues raise questions about his ability to push forward decisive change.

