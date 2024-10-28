A New Era for Pakistan's White Ball Cricket

In a surprising turn of events, Gary Kirsten stepped down as Pakistan's white ball cricket coach, prompting the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to consider new candidates, including Aaqib Javed and Saqlain Mushtaq. The decision comes amid ongoing tensions over the distribution of selection powers within the board.

The interim solution sees red ball coach Jason Gillespie temporarily managing the team for its white ball series in Australia. However, Gillespie has expressed reservations, viewing his role as a short-term arrangement. The PCB is under pressure to appoint a permanent coach as the national team faces a packed calendar leading to the Champions Trophy.

Sources highlight disputes between Kirsten and the PCB, mainly around the absence of training camps in Pakistan and his absence during key tournaments. Kirsten's push for more foreign coaches reportedly clashed with the board's recent policy decisions, further complicating the situation. Discussions with potential new coaches, including assistant coach Azhar Mahmood, are underway as the PCB seeks to stabilize its coaching framework.

