Controversy Erupts as PCB Condemns Afghan Spectators' Behavior

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has condemned the inappropriate behavior of Afghan spectators during the third One Day International (ODI) match against New Zealand. The incident, which took place in Mount Maunganui, saw two spectators ejected from the ground following a complaint by the Pakistani team.

Pakistan lost the match by 43 runs, suffering a 0-3 series whitewash against the host team. Despite past incidents of clashes between fans from both nations, the PCB emphasized the importance of maintaining decorum in international matches.

Furthermore, the PCB addressed fitness concerns regarding opener Imam-ul-Haq, who suffered a mild concussion during the match. He has been declared fit to return home with the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)