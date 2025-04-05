Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as PCB Condemns Afghan Spectators' Behavior

The Pakistan Cricket Board strongly criticized inappropriate remarks made by Afghan spectators during the third ODI against New Zealand. The remarks led to the ejection of two spectators after complaints from the Pakistani team. The match concluded with Pakistan's loss, completing a series whitewash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 05-04-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 18:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has condemned the inappropriate behavior of Afghan spectators during the third One Day International (ODI) match against New Zealand. The incident, which took place in Mount Maunganui, saw two spectators ejected from the ground following a complaint by the Pakistani team.

Pakistan lost the match by 43 runs, suffering a 0-3 series whitewash against the host team. Despite past incidents of clashes between fans from both nations, the PCB emphasized the importance of maintaining decorum in international matches.

Furthermore, the PCB addressed fitness concerns regarding opener Imam-ul-Haq, who suffered a mild concussion during the match. He has been declared fit to return home with the team.

