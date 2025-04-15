Left Menu

ICC Meeting Silence: PCB's Absence and Protest Unaddressed

The PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, missed the ICC meeting due to personal commitments. PCB protested the ICC's decision not to include a PCB representative during the Champions Trophy presentation. The ICC remained silent on this issue, and financial matters regarding the tournament remain unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:52 IST
ICC Meeting Silence: PCB's Absence and Protest Unaddressed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi's absence from a recent ICC meeting sparked concerns as pending personal business kept him in Pakistan. Naqvi, who also serves as the Federal Interior Minister, couldn't attend the pivotal discussions in Harare, thus delegating the task to Board CEO Sumair Ahmed.

In recent months, the PCB expressed dissatisfaction over being excluded from the Champions Trophy presentation ceremony. However, ICC provided no clarification, citing protocol that only top officials or heads of state participate in such ceremonies.

Unresolved matters loom, including a proposed two-tier system for the World Test Championship and financial dealings post the Champions Trophy. Despite claiming considerable earnings, the PCB awaits clarity on revenue distribution from the ICC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025