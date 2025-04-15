ICC Meeting Silence: PCB's Absence and Protest Unaddressed

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi's absence from a recent ICC meeting sparked concerns as pending personal business kept him in Pakistan. Naqvi, who also serves as the Federal Interior Minister, couldn't attend the pivotal discussions in Harare, thus delegating the task to Board CEO Sumair Ahmed.

In recent months, the PCB expressed dissatisfaction over being excluded from the Champions Trophy presentation ceremony. However, ICC provided no clarification, citing protocol that only top officials or heads of state participate in such ceremonies.

Unresolved matters loom, including a proposed two-tier system for the World Test Championship and financial dealings post the Champions Trophy. Despite claiming considerable earnings, the PCB awaits clarity on revenue distribution from the ICC.

(With inputs from agencies.)