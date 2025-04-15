ICC Meeting Silence: PCB's Absence and Protest Unaddressed
The PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, missed the ICC meeting due to personal commitments. PCB protested the ICC's decision not to include a PCB representative during the Champions Trophy presentation. The ICC remained silent on this issue, and financial matters regarding the tournament remain unresolved.
- Country:
- Pakistan
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi's absence from a recent ICC meeting sparked concerns as pending personal business kept him in Pakistan. Naqvi, who also serves as the Federal Interior Minister, couldn't attend the pivotal discussions in Harare, thus delegating the task to Board CEO Sumair Ahmed.
In recent months, the PCB expressed dissatisfaction over being excluded from the Champions Trophy presentation ceremony. However, ICC provided no clarification, citing protocol that only top officials or heads of state participate in such ceremonies.
Unresolved matters loom, including a proposed two-tier system for the World Test Championship and financial dealings post the Champions Trophy. Despite claiming considerable earnings, the PCB awaits clarity on revenue distribution from the ICC.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Clash at Hyderabad: Land, Protests and Politics Unfold at University Campus
Nepal PM Holds Former King Responsible for Violent Pro-Monarch Protests
Defiant Protest: ASHA Workers' Ongoing Struggle for Justice
ASHA Workers' Protest: A Bold Hair-Raising Call for Justice
Black Armbands Signal Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill in Karnataka