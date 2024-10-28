Haryana Steelers Triumph Over Dabang Delhi KC with Stellar Performance

The Haryana Steelers made a triumphant return to form with captain Jaideep back in action, dominating Dabang Delhi KC at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. They clinched the match with a 41-34 victory, as Mohammadreza Shadloui and Shivam Patare played pivotal roles in the win.

The Steelers came out strong in the first half, countering an early point from Ashu Malik for Delhi KC with a quick four-point lead. The dynamic play of Shivam Patare, along with Jaideep's leadership as he settled into his first game of the season, set the pace for the half. A remarkable three-point Super Raid by Shadloui propelled the Steelers further, helping them achieve an 11-point lead by halftime.

In the second half, Delhi attempted a comeback, led by Ashu Malik's impressive performance. However, the Steelers' defense staged vital Super Tackles to maintain their lead. Despite Malik's all-out efforts, the Steelers intensified their play and secured another victory. The PKL action continues with upcoming matches as Bengal Warriorz faces Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls challenge Dabang Delhi KC.

