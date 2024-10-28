Left Menu

Haryana Steelers Triumph Over Dabang Delhi KC with Stellar Performance

Haryana Steelers, led by captain Jaideep, defeated Dabang Delhi KC 41-34 in Hyderabad. Mohammadreza Shadloui and Shivam Patare shined with significant contributions. Ashu Malik's effort for Dabang Delhi KC was noteworthy but insufficient. The Steelers maintained their advantage throughout, securing their second consecutive win of the PKL tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:51 IST
Haryana Steelers Triumph Over Dabang Delhi KC with Stellar Performance
Haryana Steelers in action against Dabang Delhi KC during Pro Kabaddi League (Image: PKL media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Steelers made a triumphant return to form with captain Jaideep back in action, dominating Dabang Delhi KC at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. They clinched the match with a 41-34 victory, as Mohammadreza Shadloui and Shivam Patare played pivotal roles in the win.

The Steelers came out strong in the first half, countering an early point from Ashu Malik for Delhi KC with a quick four-point lead. The dynamic play of Shivam Patare, along with Jaideep's leadership as he settled into his first game of the season, set the pace for the half. A remarkable three-point Super Raid by Shadloui propelled the Steelers further, helping them achieve an 11-point lead by halftime.

In the second half, Delhi attempted a comeback, led by Ashu Malik's impressive performance. However, the Steelers' defense staged vital Super Tackles to maintain their lead. Despite Malik's all-out efforts, the Steelers intensified their play and secured another victory. The PKL action continues with upcoming matches as Bengal Warriorz faces Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls challenge Dabang Delhi KC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024