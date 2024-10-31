Shake-up in IPL: Major Retention Decisions and Auction Plans

The IPL landscape witnessed a major shake-up as flamboyant wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant ended his nine-year spell with Delhi Capitals on Thursday. On the other hand, South African talent Heinrich Klaasen outshined cricket icon Virat Kohli in retention value, securing a remarkable Rs 23 crore ahead of the new season.

Amidst strategic moves across franchises, Mumbai Indians retained its core, utilizing their entire retention budget. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings saved funds by investing minimally in uncapped players, eyeing an aggressive auction approach with the highest remaining purse.

Delhi Capitals' changing management dynamics played a key role in Pant's exit. The team's co-owners are in command shifts that brought new coaching blood, a measure that did not sit well with Pant. Such strategic shifts redefine team compositions as franchises gear up for the forthcoming season's auction.

(With inputs from agencies.)