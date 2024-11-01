Left Menu

Max Verstappen Defends Driving Style Amid Criticism

Formula One champion Max Verstappen has responded to criticisms of his driving style, emphasizing his expertise as a three-time world champion. Amidst penalties and accusations from critics, including Damon Hill, Verstappen remains focused on his performance and is unperturbed by those he considers biased or annoying.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 00:34 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 00:34 IST
Formula One leader Max Verstappen has firmly defended his approach to racing, despite drawing criticism for his driving style. The Dutch driver emphasized his credentials as a three-time world champion when responding to detractors during a press event at Brazil's Interlagos circuit.

Damon Hill, the 1996 world champion, recently critiqued Verstappen for his tactics during the Mexico City Grand Prix, likening him to the 'Wacky Races' villain Dick Dastardly. Verstappen was penalized for incidents involving rival Lando Norris, but shrugged off the criticisms, stating, "I just do my thing."

Verstappen pointed out that opinions from those not closely involved hold little weight to him, suggesting some critics are biased. He remains focused on securing results and maintains confidence in his skill and the support of his team as he moves into the upcoming races.

(With inputs from agencies.)

