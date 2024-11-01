Left Menu

LaLiga Unites for Flood Relief: A Solidarity Campaign

LaLiga, alongside its clubs, will assist in fundraising for the Red Cross to support victims of Spain's devastating flash floods. Real Madrid has pledged one million euros. Matches have been postponed, with stadiums like Mestalla serving as donation drop-off points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 00:58 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 00:58 IST
In a significant show of solidarity, LaLiga and its member clubs are teaming up with the Red Cross to raise funds for the victims of Spain's recent flash floods. The catastrophe has claimed at least 158 lives, necessitating urgent support for affected families.

Real Madrid has taken a leading role in this effort by not only launching a joint campaign with the Red Cross but also pledging a donation of one million euros. This initiative underscores the club's commitment to those in need during this crisis.

In response to the floods, LaLiga has postponed several matches, including major fixtures involving Valencia and Real Madrid. The Mestalla stadium in Valencia has been designated as a collection point for essential supplies, as the football community rallies to assist those impacted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

