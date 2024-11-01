Oliver Bearman to Step In for Haas at Sao Paulo F1 Sprint
Oliver Bearman, the 19-year-old reserve driver, will replace Kevin Magnussen at Haas for the Sao Paulo Formula One Sprint. Bearman's prior experience includes races for both Ferrari and Haas. He previously stood in for Magnussen and Carlos Sainz this season, scoring well in those appearances.
Oliver Bearman, a 19-year-old reserve driver, will take the wheel for Haas during the Sao Paulo Formula One Sprint, stepping in for Kevin Magnussen, who fell ill on Friday.
Bearman, who is set to race for the Ferrari-powered team next season, has previous experience with both Ferrari and Haas this year. On Friday, following an hour-long practice session, qualifying for Saturday's sprint will take place.
While Haas has confirmed Bearman's participation in the sprint, arrangements beyond that remain uncertain. Bearman previously replaced Magnussen in Azerbaijan and Carlos Sainz in Saudi Arabia, performing notably well on both occasions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Liam Lawson's Dramatic Formula One Comeback
Mexico's Future Formula One Spectacle: Life After Sergio Perez
Fernando Alonso: Racing Through a Record 400th Formula One Grand Prix
McLaren's Confidence in Lando Norris Unshaken Ahead of Formula One Title Battle
Lando Norris Leads British Trio in Formula One Practice at Sao Paulo