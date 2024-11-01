Oliver Bearman to Step In for Haas at Sao Paulo F1 Sprint

Oliver Bearman, a 19-year-old reserve driver, will take the wheel for Haas during the Sao Paulo Formula One Sprint, stepping in for Kevin Magnussen, who fell ill on Friday.

Bearman, who is set to race for the Ferrari-powered team next season, has previous experience with both Ferrari and Haas this year. On Friday, following an hour-long practice session, qualifying for Saturday's sprint will take place.

While Haas has confirmed Bearman's participation in the sprint, arrangements beyond that remain uncertain. Bearman previously replaced Magnussen in Azerbaijan and Carlos Sainz in Saudi Arabia, performing notably well on both occasions.

(With inputs from agencies.)