Jadeja's Milestone Moment: Overtakes Zaheer and Ishant in Test Wickets

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has quietly etched his name in history by surpassing renowned pacers Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma, becoming India's fifth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. Under blistering Mumbai conditions, Jadeja seized the moment, showcasing his prowess with the red ball.

With another impressive five-wicket haul, Jadeja overtook the former champions, marking another significant milestone in his illustrious career. Reflecting on this achievement, Jadeja confessed his surprise, stating, "Taking a five-for for India in Tests is always special. I didn't know that. I usually check stats when I'm not playing. It's good to know I'm progressing and taking wickets," he commented at the end of Day 1.

Jadeja's outstanding spell resulted in five wickets for 65 runs over 22 overs, boasting a 3.00 economy rate. The Wankhede Stadium audience witnessed the 35-year-old's magic, raising his Test tally to 314 wickets. Before this match, Zaheer and Ishant were slightly ahead with 311 wickets each.

His spell was highlighted by tactical pace variations, causing either sharp turns or deceptive skids. On the pitch, Jadeja observed, "You have to vary your pace on this wicket. You can't bowl too slow; there's bounce but not much pace. You need to use your shoulder and add more revs to generate the bounce."

As India enters Day 2, the team will aim to erase a 149-run deficit with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant taking the helm at the crease. (ANI)

