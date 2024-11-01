Left Menu

Jadeja's Milestone Moment: Overtakes Zaheer and Ishant in Test Wickets

Ravindra Jadeja was unaware of surpassing Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma to become India's fifth highest Test wicket-taker. Achieving this feat with a five-wicket haul in Mumbai, Jadeja reflected on his surprise at the milestone. His strategic play on Day 1 now helps India progress in the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 19:37 IST
Jadeja's Milestone Moment: Overtakes Zaheer and Ishant in Test Wickets
Ravindra Jadeja celebrating with Virat Kohli (Photo: BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has quietly etched his name in history by surpassing renowned pacers Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma, becoming India's fifth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. Under blistering Mumbai conditions, Jadeja seized the moment, showcasing his prowess with the red ball.

With another impressive five-wicket haul, Jadeja overtook the former champions, marking another significant milestone in his illustrious career. Reflecting on this achievement, Jadeja confessed his surprise, stating, "Taking a five-for for India in Tests is always special. I didn't know that. I usually check stats when I'm not playing. It's good to know I'm progressing and taking wickets," he commented at the end of Day 1.

Jadeja's outstanding spell resulted in five wickets for 65 runs over 22 overs, boasting a 3.00 economy rate. The Wankhede Stadium audience witnessed the 35-year-old's magic, raising his Test tally to 314 wickets. Before this match, Zaheer and Ishant were slightly ahead with 311 wickets each.

His spell was highlighted by tactical pace variations, causing either sharp turns or deceptive skids. On the pitch, Jadeja observed, "You have to vary your pace on this wicket. You can't bowl too slow; there's bounce but not much pace. You need to use your shoulder and add more revs to generate the bounce."

As India enters Day 2, the team will aim to erase a 149-run deficit with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant taking the helm at the crease. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Togo’s Economic Resilience and Green Growth: World Bank Report Insights

Transforming Africa’s Future: How Education Reform Fuels Inclusive Growth

Fiscal Challenges in Low-Income Countries: World Bank Report Calls for Global Support to Alleviate Debt and Boost Development

Strengthening Global Health: Community-Driven Protection at the Core of WHO’s New Emergency Framework

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024