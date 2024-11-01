Rybakina Teams Up with Former Djokovic Coach Ivanisevic

In a strategic move, world number five Elena Rybakina has enlisted former Novak Djokovic coach Goran Ivanisevic for the upcoming 2025 season. Djokovic and Ivanisevic, a partnership that secured nine Grand Slam titles, parted ways in March, leaving Ivanisevic available to collaborate with the dynamic Kazakhstani player.

Rybakina, who recently parted with long-time coach Stefano Vukov, expressed optimism about the new coaching arrangement ahead of the WTA Finals in Riyadh. The 2022 Wimbledon champion believes Ivanisevic's extensive experience will propel her career forward.

The Russian-born athlete has faced challenges such as illness and injury after a successful start to 2024. Now, she looks to this new partnership to maintain her competitive edge as she launches her WTA Finals campaign against Jasmine Paolini.

(With inputs from agencies.)