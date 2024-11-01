Injury Crisis Looms Over Man City: Guardiola's Perspective

Manchester City's injury problem has become a pressing concern, but manager Pep Guardiola remains optimistic. Savinho's emotional exit, following a significant ankle knock during a match against Tottenham, raised alarms. However, Guardiola confirmed there was no fracture.

The manager is also dealing with injuries to other prominent players such as Manuel Akanji, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku, Kyle Walker, and Oscar Bobb. Despite these setbacks, Guardiola expressed hope that the squad will be healthy by January.

Guardiola emphasized that injuries are a universal challenge for clubs. He's confident that Manchester City will not need to dive into the transfer market come January, instead focusing on recovery and resilience among his current roster.

