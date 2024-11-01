Left Menu

Rivalry Intensifies: Sabalenka and Swiatek Battle for WTA Supremacy in Riyadh

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek will clash at the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia, with both aiming to finish the season as world number one. The tournament, hosted in Riyadh, has sparked intense debate due to Saudi Arabia's human rights record. Top doubles teams will also compete in this season finale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 01-11-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 20:57 IST
Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek are set to take the spotlight at the WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where they will vie for the year-end world number one ranking. Sabalenka, who retained her Australian Open title and clinched the U.S. Open, leads the WTA rankings after an impressive season.

The competition between these tennis titans also draws attention to Saudi Arabia's controversial position as a host nation, given its alleged human rights issues. Critics accuse the kingdom of using sports events to improve its international image, while Saudi Arabia counters that it's safeguarding national security through its laws.

Despite heavy criticism, including push-back from tennis legends Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova, the WTA decided to proceed with hosting the event in Riyadh, aiming to support women's tennis and create positive outcomes from the partnership. Doubles teams will also compete alongside the singles action.

