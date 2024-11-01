On Friday, Dodgers fans overflowed the streets of downtown Los Angeles to celebrate the team's World Series victory against the New York Yankees. Their passionate turnout was a long-awaited response to winning the championship, denied back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thousands donned the team's blue and white colors near Los Angeles City Hall, proudly celebrating the franchise's eighth title. Amid high spirits, fans like Hugo Miranda reflected on the last parade they witnessed in 1988, savoring a moment they called unforgettable. Some were quick to dismiss claims that the 2020 victory lacked legitimacy.

The massive turnout highlighted the enduring support of Dodgers Nation, now buoyed by the talents of players like Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman. Meanwhile, an unexpected nod went to Yankees player Aaron Judge, whose misstep in Game Five turned the tide for the Dodgers. The celebration also featured a poignant tribute to Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela, cementing the legacy of 'El Toro' in the hearts of the fanbase.

