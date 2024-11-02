Left Menu

Ashwin's Heroics Shine in Test Against New Zealand

Ravichandran Ashwin showcased remarkable fielding and bowling prowess during the third Test against New Zealand. His stunning catch and strategic use of the carrom ball turned critical moments in India's favor. Despite challenges, Ashwin remains hopeful for a swift conclusion of New Zealand's innings and a successful chase by Indian batters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 19:09 IST
Ashwin's Heroics Shine in Test Against New Zealand
Ashwin celebrating with teammates (Photo: BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling display of cricketing brilliance, India's seasoned spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, delivered an awe-inspiring performance on the second day of the third Test against New Zealand. Facing a formidable 50-run partnership between Daryl Mitchell and Will Young, India sought a moment of magic to gain an upper hand.

Ashwin, not with his bowling prowess but with his exceptional fielding, provided the breakthrough. As Mitchell attempted a boundary, Ashwin sprinted backward, catching the ball mid-air to dismiss Mitchell, earning roaring applause at Wankhede Stadium. Ashwin remarked, "I trusted my hands to follow through," after the day's play.

Ashwin's strategic brilliance shone through once more when he outsmarted Glenn Phillips with his signature carrom ball, halting Phillips's explosive batting. Reflecting on his tactics, Ashwin revealed adapting his spin technique based on pitch conditions to maximize impact. Despite a tense close to play, Ashwin remains optimistic about containing New Zealand's innings swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024