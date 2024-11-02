Ashwin's Heroics Shine in Test Against New Zealand

In a thrilling display of cricketing brilliance, India's seasoned spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, delivered an awe-inspiring performance on the second day of the third Test against New Zealand. Facing a formidable 50-run partnership between Daryl Mitchell and Will Young, India sought a moment of magic to gain an upper hand.

Ashwin, not with his bowling prowess but with his exceptional fielding, provided the breakthrough. As Mitchell attempted a boundary, Ashwin sprinted backward, catching the ball mid-air to dismiss Mitchell, earning roaring applause at Wankhede Stadium. Ashwin remarked, "I trusted my hands to follow through," after the day's play.

Ashwin's strategic brilliance shone through once more when he outsmarted Glenn Phillips with his signature carrom ball, halting Phillips's explosive batting. Reflecting on his tactics, Ashwin revealed adapting his spin technique based on pitch conditions to maximize impact. Despite a tense close to play, Ashwin remains optimistic about containing New Zealand's innings swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)