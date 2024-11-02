U Mumba's Strategic Triumph: From Struggles to Successes

U Mumba achieved a narrow victory against Jaipur Pink Panthers, winning 39-37 in a dramatic PKL 11 match at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. Head coach Gholamreza Mazandarani attributed this success to strategic planning and maintaining a positive team mindset, as his team climbed up the league table.

Mazandarani lauded his players' tactical execution while pointing out areas for improvement. Despite some defensive lapses, he expressed satisfaction with the overall performance, notably the contribution of young player Ajit Chouhan, who topped the scoring with 14 points, according to a press release from PKL.

Captain Sunil Kumar praised the team's defensive effort, pointing to Rinku's early tackle points and Rohit Raghav's decisive Super Raid. The match saw promising performances from U Mumba players, with Rinku and Amirmohammad Zafardanesh chipping in crucial points in a tight contest.

