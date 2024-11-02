Lando Norris Triumphs in Sao Paulo Sprint

Lando Norris emerged victorious in the Sao Paulo sprint race on Saturday, driving his McLaren to the finish line ahead of the competition.

Teammate Oscar Piastri, who began the race on pole position, finished in second place after letting Norris pass shortly before a virtual safety car was deployed.

This marked a significant moment in the Formula One season as it was the first sprint race where Red Bull's Max Verstappen, the reigning triple world champion, did not claim victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)