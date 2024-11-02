FC Goa’s Stellar Show: A Commanding Win Over Bengaluru FC in ISL

In an emphatic display, FC Goa secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium, marking a significant triumph in the Indian Super League's 2024-25 season. The victory was spearheaded by a second-half surge that left Bengaluru FC tasting their first defeat of the ongoing season.

Armando Sadiku emerged as the standout player, delivering a goal and an assist, while Brison Fernandes and Dejan Drazic also made noteworthy contributions for the Gaurs. FC Goa kicked off the match with vigor, supported by a passionate home crowd, creating several opportunities early on. Dejan Drazic and Ayush Dev Chhetri's dynamic performances kept Bengaluru's defense on high alert.

The breakthrough finally came in the 63rd minute when Armando Sadiku opened the scoring following a clever setup by Mohammad Yasir. The lead was extended by Brison Fernandes and sealed by Dejan Drazic in stoppage time, ensuring FC Goa's second win of the season, while Bengaluru FC, despite having their moments, fell short.

