Left Menu

Hockey Star Lily Owsley Joins Delhi SG Pipers for New Season

English hockey star Lily Owsley has joined Delhi SG Pipers, filling the gap left by Xan de Waard in the Hockey India League. Owsley, an accomplished midfielder, brings her Olympic and Commonwealth games experience to enhance the team's prospects. Her leadership is expected to be a critical asset.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 23:41 IST
Hockey Star Lily Owsley Joins Delhi SG Pipers for New Season
Lily Owsley (Photo: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi SG Pipers have officially announced the acquisition of England's premier midfielder, Lily Owsley, for the forthcoming Hockey India League (HIL) season. Owsley, celebrated for her remarkable achievements including a 2016 Rio gold and 2020 Tokyo bronze, is set to replace Dutch star Xan de Waard, who withdrew for personal reasons.

Women's team coach Dave Smolenaars acknowledged the setback of losing de Waard, describing her as one of the world's finest players. However, embracing Owsley, a two-time Olympic medalist, brings optimism to the team. 'Her experience, leadership, and distinctive high-speed play are expected to elevate the team's performance,' Smolenaars asserted.

SG Sports, Media and Entertainment's CEO, Mahesh Bhupathi, also welcomed Owsley, highlighting her potential impact on the team's dynamics. With her wealth of experience, evident from her Olympic achievements and European Championship victories, Bhupathi noted her skills would be pivotal as she takes on the role of an attacking midfielder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024