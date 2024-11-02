Hockey Star Lily Owsley Joins Delhi SG Pipers for New Season

The Delhi SG Pipers have officially announced the acquisition of England's premier midfielder, Lily Owsley, for the forthcoming Hockey India League (HIL) season. Owsley, celebrated for her remarkable achievements including a 2016 Rio gold and 2020 Tokyo bronze, is set to replace Dutch star Xan de Waard, who withdrew for personal reasons.

Women's team coach Dave Smolenaars acknowledged the setback of losing de Waard, describing her as one of the world's finest players. However, embracing Owsley, a two-time Olympic medalist, brings optimism to the team. 'Her experience, leadership, and distinctive high-speed play are expected to elevate the team's performance,' Smolenaars asserted.

SG Sports, Media and Entertainment's CEO, Mahesh Bhupathi, also welcomed Owsley, highlighting her potential impact on the team's dynamics. With her wealth of experience, evident from her Olympic achievements and European Championship victories, Bhupathi noted her skills would be pivotal as she takes on the role of an attacking midfielder.

