All Blacks Edge England in Thrilling Rugby Showdown

In a thrilling rugby showdown at Twickenham, New Zealand emerged victorious over England with a 24-22 scoreline. The match saw the All Blacks displaying their attacking prowess, notably with two tries from Mark Tele'a and a late conversion by Damian McKenzie, which proved to be the game-changer.

Despite England's George Ford hitting the post with a late penalty and narrowly missing a drop-goal, New Zealand's resilience shone through. Coach Scott Robertson lauded his team's character and perseverance in overturning an eight-point deficit with just 15 minutes remaining.

However, the win did not come without concerns. Injuries to key players like Beauden Barrett left New Zealand wary ahead of their crucial game against Ireland. Nonetheless, the All Blacks' attacking intent remained the deciding factor, as acknowledged by captain Scott Barrett.

