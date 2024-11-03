Left Menu

All Blacks Edge England in Thrilling Rugby Showdown

New Zealand's rugby team narrowly defeated England 24-22 at Twickenham, showcasing their attacking prowess led by Mark Tele'a and Will Jordan. Despite injuries to key players like Beauden Barrett, the All Blacks executed a late comeback, highlighted by Damian McKenzie's decisive conversion. England's missed opportunities sealed their fate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 00:33 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 00:33 IST
All Blacks Edge England in Thrilling Rugby Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling rugby showdown at Twickenham, New Zealand emerged victorious over England with a 24-22 scoreline. The match saw the All Blacks displaying their attacking prowess, notably with two tries from Mark Tele'a and a late conversion by Damian McKenzie, which proved to be the game-changer.

Despite England's George Ford hitting the post with a late penalty and narrowly missing a drop-goal, New Zealand's resilience shone through. Coach Scott Robertson lauded his team's character and perseverance in overturning an eight-point deficit with just 15 minutes remaining.

However, the win did not come without concerns. Injuries to key players like Beauden Barrett left New Zealand wary ahead of their crucial game against Ireland. Nonetheless, the All Blacks' attacking intent remained the deciding factor, as acknowledged by captain Scott Barrett.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024