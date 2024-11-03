Left Menu

Asian Football's New Era: Reshaping Club Competitions

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has revamped its club tournament system to boost investment and inclusion. The Asian Champions League Elite, now at its mid-point, uses a Swiss league system, allowing teams to play diverse opponents. Changes are on hold for five years to evaluate the new model's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 10:58 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 10:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has undertaken a significant overhaul of its club competition structure in a bid to attract fresh investment and enhance inclusivity within the sport. As the Asian Champions League Elite reaches the halfway stage of its league phase, the revamped format is earning attention.

Employing the Swiss league system, the tournament's opening round allows teams to engage in eight matches with varied opponents, avoiding repeat pairings. This new concept aims to settle before officials consider further adjustments, emphasized Windsor John, the AFC's general secretary, who highlighted the importance of evaluating the system before implementing any changes.

Under the restructured competition, the Asian Champions League Elite now features 24 clubs, down from 40, and has given rise to a new league tier, the Asian Champions League Two. Involving top teams from leading leagues, this updated format aims for a long-term positive impact on football across the continent.

