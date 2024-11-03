Kohli and Rohit Struggle as India Awaits Crucial Series Against Australia

Indian cricket stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have concluded a lackluster home Test season, raising concerns as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia looms. Their recent performances in the series finale against New Zealand, marked by low scores, underscored a troubling trend.

Facing New Zealand in the concluding Test, the hosts were undone by subpar outings from their leading batsmen. Rohit Sharma was dismissed for just 11 runs by New Zealand's Matt Henry, while a dismissal at the hands of Ajaz Patel limited Kohli to a solitary run. Their respective performances have done little to inspire confidence as the high-stakes Australia series approaches, crucial for India's aspirations in the ICC World Test Championship.

This season, Rohit managed only 133 runs in five Tests at a worrying average of 13.30, and although Kohli's numbers were slightly better, his struggle against spin bowling has continued unabated. Such performances leave the team under the pump as they chase a third ICC World Test Championship final berth. As Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar hold India together at 92/6, peeling back New Zealand's modest total of 174, the team aims for redemption and a morale-boosting win.

