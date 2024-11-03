Shai Hope Shines Despite England's Dramatic Win

In a thrilling encounter at Antigua on Saturday, West Indies captain Shai Hope illuminated the cricketing field with a remarkable century, notching up 117 runs off 127 deliveries. His innings, studded with eight boundaries and four sixes, pushed him to become the third-highest century scorer for the West Indies in ODIs, equaling Desmond Haynes and trailing only behind legends Brian Lara and Chris Gayle.

Despite Hope's stellar performance, England triumphed in a tense run chase, reaching their target of 329 runs with 15 balls to spare. After early setbacks, England's victory was orchestrated by Liam Livingstone's unbeaten 124, marking his maiden ODI century, and a vital 140-run partnership with Sam Curran who contributed a steady 52.

West Indies had earlier set a formidable total of 328/6 thanks to significant contributions from Kaecy Carty and Sherfane Rutherford. However, England's consistent partnerships after the shaky start ensured their five-wicket win, with Livingstone crowned 'Player of the Match' for his game-changing knock.

(With inputs from agencies.)