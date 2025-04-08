Priyansh Arya's Power-Packed Century Lights Up IPL Clash

Rookie opener Priyansh Arya made a grand statement in the Indian Premier League with a sensational century, leading the Punjab Kings to an imposing 219 for six against the Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Delhi batsman impressed onlookers with his powerful six-hitting abilities, amassed during a local league. Arya, supported by Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen, orchestrated a remarkable turnaround at the Punjab Kings' innings after an early setback.

Arya's explosive 103 off 42 balls included seven boundaries and nine massive sixes, significantly boosting his team alongside Singh's unbeaten 52. Coach Ricky Ponting's faith in Arya paid off, as the left-hander overcame initial slump to produce a memorable performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)