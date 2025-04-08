Left Menu

Priyansh Arya's Power-Packed Century Lights Up IPL Clash

Rookie opener Priyansh Arya delivered an electrifying hundred, propelling Punjab Kings to a formidable 219 for six in their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings. Arya showcased his six-hitting prowess, aided by Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen, while overcoming the pressure of previous failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 08-04-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 21:27 IST
Priyansh Arya's Power-Packed Century Lights Up IPL Clash
Priyansh Arya

Rookie opener Priyansh Arya made a grand statement in the Indian Premier League with a sensational century, leading the Punjab Kings to an imposing 219 for six against the Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Delhi batsman impressed onlookers with his powerful six-hitting abilities, amassed during a local league. Arya, supported by Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen, orchestrated a remarkable turnaround at the Punjab Kings' innings after an early setback.

Arya's explosive 103 off 42 balls included seven boundaries and nine massive sixes, significantly boosting his team alongside Singh's unbeaten 52. Coach Ricky Ponting's faith in Arya paid off, as the left-hander overcame initial slump to produce a memorable performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025