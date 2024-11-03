New Zealand's Triumph: A Historic Whitewash Over India

Tom Latham, New Zealand's captain, expressed unparalleled joy after leading his team to a historic 3-0 clean sweep over India in the Test series, a first-ever home whitewash for the Indian team.

Latham stated that the players met the challenge by being aggressive with the bat and proactive with the ball, adapting to different venues throughout the series.

Acknowledging the individual contributions, particularly by Ajaz Patel and player-of-the-series Will Young, Latham added that the strategy of maintaining simple plays and adapting as needed was key to the win.

