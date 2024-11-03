New Zealand's Triumph: A Historic Whitewash Over India
Tom Latham led New Zealand to a historic 3-0 sweep over India in a Test series, marking India's first-ever home series whitewash. The team, aggressive with the bat and proactive with the ball, adapted to each venue to clinch victory. Latham praised his teammates and the New Zealand women's team's T20 World Cup win.
Tom Latham, New Zealand's captain, expressed unparalleled joy after leading his team to a historic 3-0 clean sweep over India in the Test series, a first-ever home whitewash for the Indian team.
Latham stated that the players met the challenge by being aggressive with the bat and proactive with the ball, adapting to different venues throughout the series.
Acknowledging the individual contributions, particularly by Ajaz Patel and player-of-the-series Will Young, Latham added that the strategy of maintaining simple plays and adapting as needed was key to the win.
